Advertisement

JMU baseball welcomes former big leaguer Omar Vizquel to practice

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU baseball team welcomed former big leaguer Omar Vizquel to its practice Sunday afternoon.

Vizquel spent time talking to the team and answering questions from the student-athletes on his career and advice for up-and-coming ballplayers.

The 24-year MLB veteran won 11 gold glove awards and appeared in three all star games.

He made stops throughout his career with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

Vizquel wants to continue inspiring the next generation in the game of baseball.

“It’s always important to pass the torch, and this is a great opportunity for me to talk to the younger guys to guide them to the right direction listening to some of the experiences I went through in the big leagues," the former slick-fielding shortstop said. “Maybe if you can get the attention of a couple guys, I think that you’ve done your job.”

Vizquel was supposed to manage in the Mexican League before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

East Rock continues to produce strong football program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
East Rockingham High School is known for its terrific football program that competes for the region title almost every year.

Sports

Quin Houff secures a career-best finish Sunday at Talladega

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Weyers Cave-native Quin Houff finished a career-best 13th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Sports

West Virginia takes down Baylor in overtime battle

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
In a back-and-forth battle that took two overtimes, West Virginia prevailed in a Big 12 test against Baylor.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Latest News

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 5

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 5 of WHSV EndZone 2020.

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Beyond The Huddle - Trent Gruver (Wilson Memorial)

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:26 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Beyond The Huddle - Trent Gruver (Wilson Memorial)

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Strasburg-Central OT thriller in 2012 playoffs

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Strasburg-Central OT thriller in 2012 playoffs

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Spring 2021 Preview - Buffalo Gap

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:17 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: Spring 2021 Preview - Buffalo Gap

News

Endzone 2020 - Week 5: Spring 2021 Preview - Stuarts Draft

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT
Endzone 2020 - Week 5: Spring 2021 Preview - Stuarts Draft

News

EndZone 2020 - Week 5: 1-on-1 with Staunton football head coach Jake Phillips

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:00 AM EDT
EndZone 2020 - Week 5: 1-on-1 with Staunton football head coach Jake Phillips