JMU baseball welcomes former big leaguer Omar Vizquel to practice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU baseball team welcomed former big leaguer Omar Vizquel to its practice Sunday afternoon.

Vizquel spent time talking to the team and answering questions from the student-athletes on his career and advice for up-and-coming ballplayers.

The 24-year MLB veteran won 11 gold glove awards and appeared in three all star games.

He made stops throughout his career with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

Vizquel wants to continue inspiring the next generation in the game of baseball.

“It’s always important to pass the torch, and this is a great opportunity for me to talk to the younger guys to guide them to the right direction listening to some of the experiences I went through in the big leagues," the former slick-fielding shortstop said. “Maybe if you can get the attention of a couple guys, I think that you’ve done your job.”

Vizquel was supposed to manage in the Mexican League before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.