JMU student creates Blessing Bags to help those in need

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — After a trip to Washington, D.C., Ashlee Youngblood, a senior at James Madison University, says she discovered the unfortunate reality of the homeless population there. She decided to help by creating blessing bags to help those in need.

“It got me thinking if the coronavirus effects me as much as it did, I can only imagine how much it affects a homeless person that didn’t have a stable life in the first place,” said Youngblood.

The bags contain items like socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste, food and even feminine hygiene products. So far, she has given out 50 bags in Washington, D.C., and is now driving around Harrisonburg looking to help others. Youngblood says she has loved connecting with different people while passing out the bags.

“Usually I ask for a prayer request while handing them out and a lot of them say, ‘We know God has us. God is going to take control of this situation he is going to provide for us.’ Which I think is really neat to see them have such high hopes which gives me hope,” said Youngblood.

Youngblood’s project gained traction through social media and many people donated online to help her reach her fundraising goal.

Youngblood says she hopes to continue to help people by giving those in need prepaid haircuts. She also says the extra money donated for the blessing bags, was given to the Homeless Coalition in New York.

