Local organizations join forces to provide virtual tutoring sessions in Greater Augusta

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge, Staunton Augusta YMCA, Mary Baldwin University and educator Sarah Mendonca are coming together to start a remote and virtual tutoring program for students in virtual school.

The program will provide free group virtual tutoring to students in the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro areas.

The Staunton Augusta YMCA is helping to sort and vet volunteer applications, as well as, supervise the program.

The Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge will provide funding for the program.

“We were also thinking what could be a very real and substantial acceleration of the achievement gap between students, given that many students were going to be absent from their classrooms,” said Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge president, Dan Layman. “Our hope for the network is that we can prevent that achievement gap from growing and in an ideal world, we are working to close that gap.”

Mary Baldwin University will engage students from their education programs and other majors.

“One of the things this network demonstrates is our ability to come together as a community. It is not just Mary Baldwin, the YMCA, it’s not just the community foundation, but it is leveraging what each of us can bring to create something that is powerful and that can be longstanding,” Dr. Tynisha D. Willingham, Dean of the College of Education at MBU.

The SAW Tutoring Network is actively looking for volunteers for the program and has room for those interested in in-person tutoring. To apply, click here.

Interested families should follow the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge on Facebook.

