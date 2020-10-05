Advertisement

Mail stolen from six post office locations across region

An investigation is underway after a post office box theft was reported to the police.
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A postal inspector says multiple postal boxes have been tampered with in Henrico.

Police received calls this morning from several post offices for the report of postal boxes being broken into.

United States Postal Inspector Michael Romano says six locations have had mailboxes tampered with. Those locations include:

Henrico

  • 4990 Sadler Place
  • 2000 Starling Drive
  • 2100 E. Parham Road (Lakeside)

Chesterfield

  • 7510 Lady Blair Lane
  • 1201 Sycamore Square Dr

Richmond

  • 805 Glenburnie Road (Westhampton location)

According to the investigation, the door latch to the boxes was pried open with a tool or force.

Romano says there is no information on whether or not the postal boxes contained election mail.

Theft of mail in the U.S. is a federal offense and punishable of up to five years in prison.

“This case is gonna be aggressively investigated,” Romano says.

Anyone who dropped the mail in the boxes at the post offices between 3 p.m. Oct. 3 and 7 a.m. Oct. 5, should contact a USPS hotline at 877-876-2455 to report it.

