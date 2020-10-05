Mail stolen from six post office locations across region

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A postal inspector says multiple postal boxes have been tampered with in Henrico.

Police received calls this morning from several post offices for the report of postal boxes being broken into.

United States Postal Inspector Michael Romano says six locations have had mailboxes tampered with. Those locations include:

Henrico

4990 Sadler Place

2000 Starling Drive

2100 E. Parham Road (Lakeside)

Chesterfield

7510 Lady Blair Lane

1201 Sycamore Square Dr

Richmond

805 Glenburnie Road (Westhampton location)

According to the investigation, the door latch to the boxes was pried open with a tool or force.

Romano says there is no information on whether or not the postal boxes contained election mail.

Theft of mail in the U.S. is a federal offense and punishable of up to five years in prison.

“This case is gonna be aggressively investigated,” Romano says.

Anyone who dropped the mail in the boxes at the post offices between 3 p.m. Oct. 3 and 7 a.m. Oct. 5, should contact a USPS hotline at 877-876-2455 to report it.

