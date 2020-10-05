One local family is raising money for son’s medical expenses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the middle of May, Alexander (Alex) Lacey went to work like normal, until everything changed.

“He never had any issues and all of a sudden one day, bam," Barbara Scott, Alex’s mom, said. “I dropped him off at work and like 10 minutes later they called me and told me he refused to go to the hospital.”

Scott took Alex to Sentara RMH where he became unconscious.

“He had Chiari Malformation stage 2 or stage 3 where it pushes the brain outside of the skull and he had fluid on the brain, so they wanted to send him to UVA,” Scott said.

Alex was in the hospital for 28 days then came home for a few weeks, but was rushed back.

“They said this time his fluid was twice as much as it was before, the pressure on his brain, so we went back to UVA. And he’s been in there for 72 days,” Scott said.

Alex has had 39 surgeries on his brain and doctors all over the United States say they aren’t sure what is going on. The guess is it’s caused by an autoimmune disease.

“It’s hard to see my son that used to be the life of the party, he would be out there doing anything and everything for people and now he’s helpless, he can’t move,” Scott said.

Scott started a GoFundMe to raise funds for his medical expenses and intense modifications to his house, once he’s released from the rehabilitation center.

Over a month ago, Alex’s brain was scraped in surgery and he had a stroke. He cannot move his left side, so he is hopefully going to a rehabilitation center to work on getting more movement in his body.

“He can either go to rehab to get help, which I’m all for that one, or a nursing home, which I said that’s not happening. As long as I’ve got a breath in me, that’s not happening,” Scott said.

His family hopes that his story will also bring awareness to traumatic brain injuries. For now, Barbara Scott drives over 2 hours each way to UVA Medical Center every day to see her son.

“I just want everybody out there to, if they have kids, hug 'em and love 'em 'cause you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Scott said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.