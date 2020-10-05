Page County Public Schools ranks among top in state for on time graduation rate

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Among all the school divisions across Virginia, Page County Public Schools is recognized as one of the top divisions in the Commonwealth for on-time graduation rates.

The class of 2020 on-time graduation rate ranked PCPS in the top four school divisions with 98.9 percent of students who entered ninth grade in 2016-2017graduating this past spring.

Highland County schools earned 100 percent with 14 students graduating and Richmond County also received 100 percent with 96 students graduating. PCPS had a much larger senior class of 263 seniors and a little less than that number graduated on time.

Dr. Wendy Gonzalez, division superintendent, said it really had been an effort between all teachers in the school district and families. Last year the school division had a 96.5 percent graduation rate and Gonzalez said it was especially challenging this year due to the pandemic cutting the calendar year short.

“With a pandemic hitting us and school closing so early that it really took on almost a different spin of being more intimate and individualized, reaching out to every student and making sure they did what they needed to do to full fill the requirements, " Gonzalez said.

In the Class of 2020, eight students earned a two-year Associate Degrees from Lord Fairfax Community College while another 30 earned certificates achieving a year’s worth of college credits in addition to earning 70 Career and Technical Education Certifications.

Grayson County Schools was just ahead of PCPS and sits in third place with a graduation rate of 99.1 percent.

All high schools have to meet an annual benchmark rate for graduation and completion to earn state accreditation. In addition, benchmarks for reducing dropout rates and chronic absenteeism are also included as part of the revisions to the accreditation standards adopted by the state Board of Education in 2017.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.