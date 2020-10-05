Quin Houff secures a career-best finish Sunday at Talladega

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Weyers Cave-native Quin Houff finished a career-best 13th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Houff’s previous top finish was 23rd at the Brickyard 400 July 5th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Houff completed the YellaWood 500 ahead of some big-name competition, including Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Matt DiBenedetto, Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the Bank of America Roval 400.

