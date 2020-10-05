Advertisement

Rule as mayor of Hell for a night to celebrate Halloween

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HELL, Mich. (Gray News) - Would you like to spend a night in Hell? There’s room, if you’re from Michigan. Residents of the state can book the “spookiest Airbnb stay on Earth” at a tiny home in the unincorporated town of Hell.

The self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, John Colone, is offering his “Mayor’s Lair” for three nights in October. He says you can be mayor for the day on Oct. 18, 21 or 24 at a cost of just $31, plus taxes and fees, a cost inspired by Halloween.

The listing includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen for scary movies.

You can be mayor for the day in Hell, Michigan, on Oct. 18, 21 or 24 at a cost of just $31, plus taxes and fees.
“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” said Colone, as quoted by Airbnb.

There’s room at this “hell on earth” for two people per night. They must be Michigan residents and come from the same household to minimize the risks from COVID-19.

Bookings open Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. ET.

The "Mayor's Lair" listing on Airbnb includes a gothic sitting area, queen (of the damned) bed, fire pit and outdoor movie screen in Hell, Michigan.
