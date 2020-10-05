Staunton VFW struggles to raise funds without bingo

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Staunton is doing all they can to keep the post open after having to cancel their weekly bingo games.

During the pandemic, the organization has only been able to bring in a little more than a third of the funds they usually bring in around this time. Leaders at the post said this has put a strain on their charity efforts in the community.

“Thirty-four years and this is the worst shape I have seen this post in, right now. That is the sad part about all of it,” said Bingo manager Dennis Morris.

Morris said the weekly bingo games would bring in more than $2,000 a week.

“We have not had the money coming in we are not able to help them actually now we are not able to help ourselves, really so this has been a big change for us,” Jimmy Bryant, quartermaster for the post said.

Without help from the community and local organizations, Bryant says the post would not have made it.

“Bottom-line we would have never survived had it not been for the bingo players,” Morris explained.

Morris said the best thing that could happen for them is for everyone to, “get back to bingo.”

A GoFundMe page has been created and donations can be made by clicking here.

The post is also planning a Charity Ride for Saturday, October 10.

