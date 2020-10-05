Advertisement

Updated Week 6 schedule for West Virginia high school football teams

Pendleton County and East Hardy are dealing with schedule changes for week three of the high school football season in West Virginia.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are multiple schedule changes for Week 6 of the West Virginia High School football season for teams within the WHSV coverage area.

Updated Schedule - Week 6 (as of Monday, October 5)

Moorefield at Ritchie County - 10/9 at 6 p.m.

Petersburg at Hampshire - 10/9 at 7 p.m.

Pendleton County: Looking for opponent after game against Tygarts Valley was canceled due to COVID-19 numbers in Randolph County.

East Hardy: Bye Week. Next scheduled game is at Trinity Christian on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

