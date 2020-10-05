Updated Week 6 schedule for West Virginia high school football teams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are multiple schedule changes for Week 6 of the West Virginia High School football season for teams within the WHSV coverage area.

Updated Schedule - Week 6 (as of Monday, October 5)

Moorefield at Ritchie County - 10/9 at 6 p.m.

Petersburg at Hampshire - 10/9 at 7 p.m.

Pendleton County: Looking for opponent after game against Tygarts Valley was canceled due to COVID-19 numbers in Randolph County.

East Hardy: Bye Week. Next scheduled game is at Trinity Christian on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

