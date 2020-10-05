Updated Week 6 schedule for West Virginia high school football teams
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are multiple schedule changes for Week 6 of the West Virginia High School football season for teams within the WHSV coverage area.
Updated Schedule - Week 6 (as of Monday, October 5)
Moorefield at Ritchie County - 10/9 at 6 p.m.
Petersburg at Hampshire - 10/9 at 7 p.m.
Pendleton County: Looking for opponent after game against Tygarts Valley was canceled due to COVID-19 numbers in Randolph County.
East Hardy: Bye Week. Next scheduled game is at Trinity Christian on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
