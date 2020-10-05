Va’s 6th District Congressional candidates meet in virtual debate

ROANOKE, Va. (WHSV) - Candidates for Va’s 6th Congressional District seat, Democrat Nick Betts and incumbent Republican Ben Cline, met virtually for a debate on Monday, covering all things COVID-19, clean energy use and the federal debt.

The debate was hosted by the Roanoke Regional Chamber and moderated by WDBJ7′s Joe Dashiell.

Both candidates were asked the same questions and given two minutes to respond. One of the questions asked was their thoughts on more stimulus money and what it would look like. They responded:

“I do think we need more stimulus, I think that the first round of stimulus propped up the larger small businesses and it propped up the stock market, but there’s a lot of people that haven’t felt the recovery yet,” Betts said.

“We need targeted assistance, targeted to small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy. Targeted to families that are struggling. Not every family should get another $1,200 check per person," Cline said.

These candidates are vying for the congressional seat come November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.