Advertisement

Virginia and Maryland drivers owe $373M in DC traffic fines

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drivers in Maryland and Virginia owe more than $373 million in fines from outstanding parking and traffic citations in the city of Washington.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the fines are for the past four years and were issued by the city’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

The information supports concerns that drivers from both states are evading the consequences of violating traffic laws.

The D.C. Council recently passed a transportation bill that allows the mayor to negotiate reciprocity agreements with Virginia and Maryland. The agreements could ensure that drivers in those states face consequences.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Mail stolen from six post office locations across region

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
An investigation is underway after a post office ballot theft was reported to the police.

State

It’s Virginia Pumpkin Month: Here’s where to find locally-grown gourds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Eason, NBC12
Virginia pumpkin growers harvested 5,600 acres and $16.4 million worth of pumpkins in 2019, and now the industry will be celebrated during the entire month of October.

News

HPD officer injured during traffic stop

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Harrisonburg Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Every year, the National Fire Protection Association gives the week a theme, and this year’s theme brings attention to the number one cause of home fires.

Latest News

Local

Augusta County Circuit court closed due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Officials say that the Augusta County Circuit Court and the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5 through Wednesday, Oct. 7. due to a possible COVID-19 exposure in the Augusta County Court House.

Local

Libraries could be the next hub for telehealth services

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Libraries could be the new doctors office as telehealth services expand.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 687 on Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, October 5, Virginia has had 152,557 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

JMU student creates Blessing Bags to help those in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
A JMU student is giving back to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

HPD officer injured during traffic stop

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Bob Grebe
Suspect arrested in Bridgewater

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,067 on Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago