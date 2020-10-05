Virginia State Police launches new FOIA website

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — In an effort to streamline and respond quicker to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, Virginia State Police has launched a new website.

The website will allow the public to submit a FOIA request, check the status of the request and search for other requests made. The site also shows how to properly fill out a request along with its costs and exemptions.

Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police said so far this year, the department has received more than 3,000 FOIA requests and is on track for this year to be a record number.

“We have an obligation with the public to be forthcoming and transparent and to make sure we are efficient and of course cost-effective in our efforts to respond to the public as well as provide the resource and documentation that they’re entitled to,” Geller said.

The records management system also is available to attorneys to upload subpoena duces tecums and discovery requests. Media are encouraged to use the system to submit FOIA requests to the Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.