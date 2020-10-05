W. Va. Sen. Manchin, Capito announce $3.1 million for COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $3,103,241 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help West Virginia University increase COVID-19 testing on Monday.

According to a press release from Sen. Manchin’s office, the money will help WVU increase COVID-19 testing in underserved and vulnerable communities across the mountain state.

“Widespread COVID-19 testing is one of the most effective ways to curb the spread of this virus. As the state with the most vulnerable population, we must continue to face this public health crisis by providing all West Virginians access to COVID-19 testing,” said Sen. Manchin.

“As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must make sure we have widespread testing available, including in our rural and underserved areas. With a larger emphasis on testing, we will be able to better-identify asymptomatic cases, increase contact tracing, and maintain a targeted approach to limiting the impact of COVID-19 in communities across our state," said Sen. Capito.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.