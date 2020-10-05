Advertisement

W. Va. Sen. Manchin, Capito announce $3.1 million for COVID-19 testing

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(KY3)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WHSV) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $3,103,241 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help West Virginia University increase COVID-19 testing on Monday.

According to a press release from Sen. Manchin’s office, the money will help WVU increase COVID-19 testing in underserved and vulnerable communities across the mountain state.

“Widespread COVID-19 testing is one of the most effective ways to curb the spread of this virus. As the state with the most vulnerable population, we must continue to face this public health crisis by providing all West Virginians access to COVID-19 testing,” said Sen. Manchin.

“As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we must make sure we have widespread testing available, including in our rural and underserved areas. With a larger emphasis on testing, we will be able to better-identify asymptomatic cases, increase contact tracing, and maintain a targeted approach to limiting the impact of COVID-19 in communities across our state," said Sen. Capito.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Governor Northam says he’s recovering from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The first couple tested positive at the end of September after being notified about a staff member testing positive.

State

Virginia and Maryland drivers owe $373M in DC traffic fines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drivers in Maryland and Virginia owe more than $373 million in fines from outstanding parking and traffic citations in the city of Washington.

State

Mail stolen from six post office locations across region

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
An investigation is underway after a post office ballot theft was reported to the police.

State

It’s Virginia Pumpkin Month: Here’s where to find locally-grown gourds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Eason, NBC12
Virginia pumpkin growers harvested 5,600 acres and $16.4 million worth of pumpkins in 2019, and now the industry will be celebrated during the entire month of October.

Latest News

News

HPD officer injured during traffic stop

Updated: 4 hours ago

Local

Harrisonburg Fire Department celebrates Fire Prevention Week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
Every year, the National Fire Protection Association gives the week a theme, and this year’s theme brings attention to the number one cause of home fires.

Local

Augusta County Circuit court closed due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Officials say that the Augusta County Circuit Court and the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will be closed on Monday, Oct. 5 through Wednesday, Oct. 7. due to a possible COVID-19 exposure in the Augusta County Court House.

Local

Libraries could be the next hub for telehealth services

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Libraries could be the new doctors office as telehealth services expand.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 687 on Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Monday, October 5, Virginia has had 152,557 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

JMU student creates Blessing Bags to help those in need

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Isabella Marcellino
A JMU student is giving back to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.