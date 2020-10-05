Warm mid-October likely

(WHSV) - October has started on the cooler side with temperatures below average. While the week ahead looks very seasonal, above average temperatures are expected for mid-October.

Temperatures so far in the beginning of October have felt more like the middle of October. Highs were only in the 60s this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s. What changes can we expect 1-2 weeks out?

According to the Climate Prediction Center, there is about a 55 percent chance of above average temperatures 1-2 weeks out. In terms of rainfall, it is forecasted to be normal.

Average temperatures drop throughout the month at a quick pace. The average high for Harrisonburg October 1st is 71 degrees and by Halloween, it falls to 61 degrees. Average lows at the beginning of the month are at 46 degrees with that average dropping to 37 degrees by Halloween.

Typically in mid-October, Harrisonburg sees highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. With a decent shot of above average temperatures, mid-October highs will likely be in the upper 60s to mid 70s on most days. Overnight lows will likely be in the mid 40s to low 50s. With a normal amount of rainfall expected, that would mean 1-2 weeks out we would likely see half an inch to an inch of rain over that 7 day period.

The Climate Prediction center is forecasting normal rainfall for mid-October. (CPC)

While temperatures are supposed to continue to tumble over the next few weeks, we will likely see warmer temperatures most days compared to this weekend. With no rain falling so far this month and not much rain anticipated over the next 7 days, a healthy dose of rainfall will feel very welcome.

With mid-October comes more color change as well. So enjoy warmer temperatures as the trees turn more orange and yellow!

