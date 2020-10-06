Augusta County submits courthouse expansion plan to Staunton commission

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County has taken the next step in its planned overhaul of its courthouse in downtown Staunton.

It submitted a certificate of appropriateness application to Staunton’s Historic Preservation Committee.

The plan - as seen in a rendering submitted with the project - includes a five-story expansion around the existing 1901 courthouse and Echols building. It will also enclose Court Place, known as Barrister’s Row.

The commission will discuss the proposal on October 27.