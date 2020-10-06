Advertisement

FCI Petersburg inmate dies from COVID-19

NBC 12 uncovered a Coronavirus outbreak at the federal prison near Petersburg.
NBC 12 uncovered a Coronavirus outbreak at the federal prison near Petersburg.(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed an inmate at FCI Petersburg has died due to COVID-19 complications.

On Sept. 14, the inmate, identified as Tommy Sisk, 62, tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately placed in medical isolation.

On Sept. 23, Sisk was evaluated by institution medical staff for shortness of breath and a cough. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

Sisk’s condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator, according to the DOJ.

On Oct. 4, Sisk, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Sisk was sentenced in the Western District of North Carolina to a 120-month sentence for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He had been in custody at FCI Petersburg since February 2019.

FCI Petersburg, Medium is a medium-security facility that currently houses 1,497 male offenders.

For more information about the Bureau of Prisons, click here.

A program helped local entrepreneurs launch their ideas earlier this year and now a new cohort with new ideas will launch virtually on Oct. 20. LAUNCH HARRISONBURG – Powered by CO.STARTERS brought together 14 entrepreneurs in the winter, and now the City of Harrisonburg is looking for another 7 to 12 diverse people with diverse ideas for the program kicking off in a few weeks. The deadline to apply is midnight on Oct. 5. Peirce Macgill, the Assistant Director of Economic Development for the city, said the program will be facilitated by two local entrepreneurs: Nick Swartz the Associate Dean of Professional & Continuing Education at James Madison University, and Chris Ashley, the co-founder of Collegiate Customs. Macgill said local business owners will also appear as guest speakers during the nine-week course. The first week of LAUNCH HARRISONBURG begins on Oct. 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The classes will occur for three hours on each successive Tuesday evening for nine weeks total, excluding the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Over the nine weeks, Macgill said participants will develop and fine-tune their ideas, which can be quite an emotional journey for some. “Come week four, the barriers are down. People are making themselves vulnerable. People get emotional, you know, this is maybe their lifelong dream or their baby," Macgill said. "They’re hearing things maybe they weren’t ready to hear or great things like, ‘Okay you’re ready to do this.’” He said the goal of LAUNCH HARRISONBURG is to create and grow new businesses in the area and show other businesses that Harrisonburg is a great place to be. The program fee is $100 for city residents and $175 for non-city residents. This includes all course materials. Payment plans are available. Applicants will be notified Oct. 7 if they have been accepted into the program. For more information or to apply for LAUNCH HARRISONBURG, click here.