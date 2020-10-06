FCI Petersburg inmate dies from COVID-19

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed an inmate at FCI Petersburg has died due to COVID-19 complications.

On Sept. 14, the inmate, identified as Tommy Sisk, 62, tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately placed in medical isolation.

On Sept. 23, Sisk was evaluated by institution medical staff for shortness of breath and a cough. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

Sisk’s condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator, according to the DOJ.

On Oct. 4, Sisk, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Sisk was sentenced in the Western District of North Carolina to a 120-month sentence for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He had been in custody at FCI Petersburg since February 2019.

FCI Petersburg, Medium is a medium-security facility that currently houses 1,497 male offenders.

For more information about the Bureau of Prisons, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.