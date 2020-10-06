Local food pantry is preparing for a busy end of the year

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Elkton Area United Services food pantry is still seeing an increase in families coming to get food.

They are averaging over 60,000 pounds of food distributed a month, which is double the number before the COVID-19 pandemic. And now, they are preparing for the food donations that will be needed for the holidays.

“This year, our biggest concern for that is the meats for those turkeys and hams. So we will eventually put out a plea asking people to donate those because before we’ve had businesses that would donate like 200 hams and this year that may not happen,” Executive Director Jeff Miracle said.

Miracle said the food pantry is in need of volunteers both for the food pantry and thrift store, but mostly the food pantry. You can reach out to their Facebook page to volunteer.

