Mom accused of driving drunk, crashing into NY home with 3 kids in car

By News 12 Long Island Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (News 12) - A mother from New York had her driver’s license suspended after police say she drove drunk with her three children in the car and crashed into a home.

Police say 34-year-old Ashley Thomas-Smith was driving in a Brentwood, New York, neighborhood just before 7 p.m. Sunday when she lost control and slammed through the kitchen of a home.

“It’s basically the whole kitchen is gone, all the appliances gone. It’s gone, the whole kitchen,” said the homeowner’s sister, Estefanie Reyes.

Reyes says no one was home at the time of the crash, so her sister, the sister’s husband and their three children are all OK. The family says they spend a lot of their free time in the kitchen, and they had been sitting in there the night before at the same time the crash happened.

Thomas-Smith is charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. Police say her three daughters, ages 4, 5 and 8, were in the car at the time of the crash. The children were taken to the hospital but not hurt, and they are now with their father.

After the judge released her, Thomas-Smith had a message to the family whose home is now a wreck.

“God bless the kids and God bless the newborn, and I apologize about the kids,” she said.

Thomas-Smith’s driver’s license has been suspended. She’s due back in court on Friday.

