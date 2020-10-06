Advertisement

National Night Out to happen in Harrisonburg Tuesday

By Bryan Schwartz
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The National Night Out will still be happening in Harrisonburg this year.

The Harrisonburg Police Department will continue the 20-year tradition Tuesday.

It will different this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department will release a virtual video tour of some local neighborhoods which usually would hold events.

First responders and elected officials will drive around Harrisonburg beginning at 6 p.m.

“It’s good that we’re able to push forward with it,” Lt. Chris Monahan said. “I know across the nation there’s a lot of departments that have decided against doing it, but we made that decision. We still think it’s important to carry out the event so we just had to modify our plans to make something suitable for the current situation.”

The department encourages people to stay in their front yards and wave as the vehicles drive by.

JMU students transition back to in-class learning

Updated: moments ago
In early September, James Madison University moved classes online after a rise in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the university began the hybrid model of in-person and online classes, again. Lily Joyce, a junior math and statistic major at JMU, said Monday was the first time she had been back on campus since the start of the semester. She chose to have all of her classes online. “I don’t feel like it’s the safest place, especially with all of the students around. So I figure if I can stay in my apartment, then I might as well," Joyce said. Some other students said they are nervous about being on campus. “I do feel a little apprehensive going back just because of the coronavirus and possibly being exposed," Giovanni Gibbs, a graduate student studying public history at JMU, said. "Then there’s also the fear of what if we have to transition back to online learning.” Other students said they are happy to be back on campus and the transition hasn’t been too bad. “I’m happy to be able to do my music things in person," Andrew Sheloski, a senior music education major at JMU, said. “It’s not super different for me, but I know other people in other areas of study, this is probably a big adjustment for them and I know some people are pretty worried about it too,” Leo Prothero, a junior music education major at JMU, said. The students agree: they hope everyone does their part to stay safe. “I feel safe to the best of my ability because I do take precautions to protect myself and protect everyone around me. I’m a firm believer in wearing the mask, but I’m fearful for other students who may not take the precautions as seriously who could put other students, such as myself, in danger,” Gibbs said. “I know I do the necessary precautions but I don’t think a whole bunch of other people do, per se, so it just has me a little weary,” Sheloski said. JMU spokesperson, Caitlyn Read, said about 3,000 students originally left the residence halls and the university is excited to welcome them back. She said they are also seeing drops in positive cases and are looking forward to a safe and productive rest of the semester.

Waynesboro first responders recognized by community as heroes

Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro first responders are being recognized as heroes. Community members have put up a sign at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew on West Broad Street that says “Heroes work here” thanking them for what they do every day. They did the same for firefighters across the street at the Waynesboro Fire Department. But unlike the Fire Department, the First Aid Crew is a non-profit that relies on fundraising to serve the community. And right now, they’re trying to pay off a new ambulance. “It’s a whole new design, a new color scheme, and we paid homage to the people that brought us to where we are today with our color scheme, in particular the green. Our very first ambulance here was called the Green Hornet, so this ambulance does have a lot more green on it,” Waynesboro First Aid Crew Executive Director Steven Ward said. A state grant paid for half the cost of the ambulance, but Waynesboro First Aid Crew is fundraising for the other half. If you’d like to offer support, you can make a donation at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew website.

Staunton VFW struggles to raise funds without bingo

Updated: 3 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Staunton is doing all they can to keep the post open after having to cancel their weekly bingo games. During the pandemic, the organization has only been able to bring in a little more than a third of the funds they usually bring in around this time. Leaders at the post said this has put a strain on their charity efforts in the community. “Thirty-four years and this is the worst shape I have seen this post in, right now. That is the sad part about all of it,” said Bingo manager Dennis Morris. Morris said the weekly bingo games would bring in more than $2,000 a week. “We have not had the money coming in we are not able to help them actually now we are not able to help ourselves, really so this has been a big change for us,” Jimmy Bryant, quartermaster for the post said. Without help from the community and local organizations, Bryant says the post would not have made it. “Bottom-line we would have never survived had it not been for the bingo players,” Morris explained. Morris said the best thing that could happen for them is for everyone to, “get back to bingo.” A GoFundMe page has been created and donations can be made by clicking here. The post is also planning a Charity Ride for Saturday, October 10.

Va’s 6th District Congressional candidates meet in virtual debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
Candidates for Va’s 6th Congressional District seat, Democrat Nick Betts and incumbent Republican Ben Cline, met virtually for a debate on Monday, covering all things COVID-19, clean energy use and the federal debt.

Applications for Launch Harrisonburg, entrepreneur program, due Oct. 5

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Cayley Urenko
The City of Harrisonburg will accept seven to 12 aspiring entrepreneurs to be a part of the nine-week course which aims to turn ideas into a thriving business.

Local organizations join forces to provide virtual tutoring sessions in Greater Augusta

Updated: 4 hours ago
The SAW Tutoring Network is looking for volunteers for the program and has room for those interested in in-person tutoring.

JMU students transition back to in-class learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Stephanie Penn
“I do feel a little apprehensive going back just because of the coronavirus and possibly being exposed," Giovanni Gibbs, a graduate student studying public history at JMU, said. "Then there’s also the fear of what if we have to transition back to online learning.”

