National Night Out to happen in Harrisonburg Tuesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The National Night Out will still be happening in Harrisonburg this year.

The Harrisonburg Police Department will continue the 20-year tradition Tuesday.

It will different this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department will release a virtual video tour of some local neighborhoods which usually would hold events.

First responders and elected officials will drive around Harrisonburg beginning at 6 p.m.

“It’s good that we’re able to push forward with it,” Lt. Chris Monahan said. “I know across the nation there’s a lot of departments that have decided against doing it, but we made that decision. We still think it’s important to carry out the event so we just had to modify our plans to make something suitable for the current situation.”

The department encourages people to stay in their front yards and wave as the vehicles drive by.

