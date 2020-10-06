New guidance from CDC and VDH in Harrisonburg Schools’ plans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Throughout the summer Harrisonburg City Schools were working without much guidance from the CDC.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Michael Richards will introduce a new data-driven approach in an enhanced re-opening plan.

The school system now has the data and big picture guidance from the CDC that came out mid-September.

They also have access to a new Virginia Department of Health dashboard that will combine to give them a data-driven approach to the incremental re-opening of schools down the road.

“If you look at where we are with our 10% of students on campuses, we’re exactly where we should be,” Dr. Richards said. “The school board, in July, voted to keep us in this pattern (this model) until the end of the semester it looks that’s what the data are indicating we should do.”

Some of the data the school leaders will look at to decide the number of students on campus include the case rates in the population over two-week periods.

Dr. Richards said it should help the school system in the future when they do have an opportunity to put more kids on campus.

