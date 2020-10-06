One dead in Friday morning hit-and-run

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — A Shenandoah man was killed early Friday morning after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Page County.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred on Oct. 2 at 3:15 a.m. along the 600 block of Route 602, also known as Maryland Avenue.

Officials say that a 1968 Cub Cadet lawn tractor was traveling north on Route 602 when it was struck from behind by a northbound 2001 GMC Sierra. The driver of the Sierra fled the scene of the crash on foot.

The driver of the tractor, Kevin L. Campbell, 39, of Shenandoah suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center.

Campbell died due to his injuries.

The driver of the Sierra, a 25-year-old male of Shenandoah, was later located by law enforcement. Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

