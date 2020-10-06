Police: Woman arrested, charged after stabbing, killing 73-year-old mother

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Spotsylvania police say a woman has been arrested and charged after stabbing her 73-year-old mother to death.

On Oct. 5, deputies responded to the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive for the report of an unresponsive woman.

After arriving, the police found Sophie Rumuly, 73, deceased. Rumuly’s husband told police he found her in the home after he had returned.

According to police, Rumuly had multiple stab wounds around her body.

The daughter of the deceased, Lisa Anne Harmon, 57, was in the home and was quickly identified as a suspect in the death of her mother.

Harmon was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police say.

Harmon is being held with no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Detectives have not been able to determine a motive at this time.

