Region Ten sees a rise in substance abuse calls as alcohol sales increase

Virginia ABC store in Charlottesville.
Virginia ABC store in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people have been turning to alcohol to cope during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they’re seeking help.

“Folks are turning to alcohol as a way to potentially amuse themselves or distract themselves from boredom, and it can quickly get out of hand without realizing it,” Region Ten Adult Outpatient Director Jennifer Myers said.

When the pandemic hit Charlottesville in March, people began stocking up on food, supplies, and booze. By the beginning of May, calls for substance abuse help at Region Ten in Charlottesville began to rise.

“We’re seeing an increase in requests for residential treatment right now, and so we have a recovery support team working hard with individuals and seeking treatment at multiple different facilities,” Myers said.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) says so far this year, retail sales are up by 11%.

“Particularly in March - and it was right about the same timeline that we saw a lot of panic buying - we started seeing a significant uptick in sales within our stores,” Virginia ABC Manager of Research and Planning Mike Berman said.

Some of that’s been driven by curbside pickup, as well as more people ordering online.

“So we could reduce the interaction as much as we could and we felt that curbside was one of the ways to do that. That got introduced in late April,” Berman said.

With the pandemic helping liquor stores, Myers says it isn’t making it easier on those struggling at home.

“It takes a lot of bravery to pick up the phone and make that call. I want people to know that they’re not alone and that there are a lot of resources and Charlottesville definitely has resources available,” Myers said.

If you or a loved one is in need of help, you can visit RegionTen.org to connect with someone from their support staff through email or by phone depending on your region to schedule an in-take appointment.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

