The Green Hanger Project to provide subscription boxes of supplies for students in need

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Green Hanger Project provides subscription boxes to students in need of vital supplies.

The program creates free boxes for students in middle and high school, as well as college. Once registered the student indicates what they need, volunteers with the program work with community partners to meet those needs every month.

Jenelle Watson is the founder of the program and said it is a way to give back after other charitable organizations shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now, they [the students] can resume getting the things they need to help them feel good about themselves. To help them be successful. To let them know that they’re loved and cared for and what they need is there for them,” Watson explained.

Students receive everything from fashionable clothing to toiletries and meal packs.

“In this time, when there are people who are facing economic situations that they have never faced before, it is really wonderful to see the community come together,” Watson said.

Those interested in signing up or donating to the Green Hanger Project are encouraged to reach out to greenhangerproject@gmail.com.

