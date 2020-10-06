Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 16 - Lexie Barrier

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 16 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by former JMU women’s basketball player Lexie Barrier. They discuss her new role with NC State, how she ended up at JMU, and her playing career ending early due to COVID-19. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Barrier discusses her favorite opposing venues from her playing days at JMU.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify here: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dcCItixpF5znpFT5Bz9DV

