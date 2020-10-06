Timeout with TJ: Episode 16 - Lexie Barrier

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 16 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by former JMU women’s basketball player Lexie Barrier. They discuss her new role with NC State, how she ended up at JMU, and her playing career ending early due to COVID-19. During “Top 5 with TJ”, Barrier discusses her favorite opposing venues from her playing days at JMU.

