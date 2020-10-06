Advertisement

Town of Elkton cancels showing of ‘Hocus Pocus’

(Source: Buena Vista Pictures/Disney Movies)
(Source: Buena Vista Pictures/Disney Movies)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Town of Elkton has canceled its movie night at the Community Center.

The Community Center canceled its showing of “Hocus Pocus," which was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, because the movie was “deemed inappropriate” and “not suitable for the Community Center to air," according to the town’s Facebook page.

Elkton’s drive-thru Halloween event will take place as scheduled on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Elkton Area Community Center.

Posted by Town of Elkton, Virginia on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

