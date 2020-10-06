Town of Elkton cancels showing of ‘Hocus Pocus’

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Town of Elkton has canceled its movie night at the Community Center.

The Community Center canceled its showing of “Hocus Pocus," which was originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, because the movie was “deemed inappropriate” and “not suitable for the Community Center to air," according to the town’s Facebook page.

Elkton’s drive-thru Halloween event will take place as scheduled on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Elkton Area Community Center.

