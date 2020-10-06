Advertisement

Two Richmond police officers charged with assault for actions during city’s civil unrest

The protests in Richmond began in May after the police officer killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and lasted for weeks.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Richmond police officers will now be charged for actions during the city’s unrest this summer after 18 sealed indictments were handed to a grand jury Monday, according to a statement from Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.

Sixteen of the indictments were returned as “not a true bill,” but two others will move forward.

“The law considers the jury to be ‘the conscience of the community,’” said McEachin in a statement. “Citizens and law enforcement brought specific incidents to the attention of our office and, following further investigation, we presented indictments to the grand jury in their capacity as sworn representatives of the Richmond community.”

According to McEachin’s office, Officer Christopher Brown and Officer Mark Janowski will both face misdemeanor charges of assault and battery. According to RPD, Brown, a detective, has been with the Department since 2015; Janowski, also a detective, has been with the Department since 2014

“These events are unfortunate,” said Chief Gerald Smith. “However, we must allow the legal process to work. The officers will be placed on administrative assignment until a verdict is reached.”

The protests began in May after the police officer killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and lasted for weeks. In the first few days, Mayor Stoney issued a curfew as the protests turned violent and clashes between protesters and police began.

In July, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office cleared the Richmond Police Department of five complaints related to the civil unrest. To read the full report, click here.

NBC12 has reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for more information on the new indictments.

A program helped local entrepreneurs launch their ideas earlier this year and now a new cohort with new ideas will launch virtually on Oct. 20. LAUNCH HARRISONBURG – Powered by CO.STARTERS brought together 14 entrepreneurs in the winter, and now the City of Harrisonburg is looking for another 7 to 12 diverse people with diverse ideas for the program kicking off in a few weeks. The deadline to apply is midnight on Oct. 5. Peirce Macgill, the Assistant Director of Economic Development for the city, said the program will be facilitated by two local entrepreneurs: Nick Swartz the Associate Dean of Professional & Continuing Education at James Madison University, and Chris Ashley, the co-founder of Collegiate Customs. Macgill said local business owners will also appear as guest speakers during the nine-week course. The first week of LAUNCH HARRISONBURG begins on Oct. 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The classes will occur for three hours on each successive Tuesday evening for nine weeks total, excluding the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Over the nine weeks, Macgill said participants will develop and fine-tune their ideas, which can be quite an emotional journey for some. “Come week four, the barriers are down. People are making themselves vulnerable. People get emotional, you know, this is maybe their lifelong dream or their baby," Macgill said. "They’re hearing things maybe they weren’t ready to hear or great things like, ‘Okay you’re ready to do this.’” He said the goal of LAUNCH HARRISONBURG is to create and grow new businesses in the area and show other businesses that Harrisonburg is a great place to be. The program fee is $100 for city residents and $175 for non-city residents. This includes all course materials. Payment plans are available. Applicants will be notified Oct. 7 if they have been accepted into the program. For more information or to apply for LAUNCH HARRISONBURG, click here.