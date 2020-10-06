Advertisement

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 6

The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.
The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.

WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Oct. 6 (WHSV-area teams)

t7. Petersburg (3-1 Overall) - Next game: 10/9 at Hampshire - 7 p.m.

9. East Hardy (3-1 Overall) - Next game: 10/16 at Trinity Christian - 7 p.m.

16. Moorefield (2-1 Overall) - Next game: 10/9 at Ritchie County - 6 p.m.

19. Pendleton County (2-2 Overall) - Next game: 10/9 vs. Gilmer County - 7 p.m.

To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 16 - Lexie Barrier

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 16 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by former JMU women’s basketball player Lexie Barrier.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 16 - Lexie Barrier

Updated: 6 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 16 - Lexie Barrier

Sports

Hokies continue hot start, ‘Hoos look to rebound

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Virginia Tech’s start to the 2020 season, on the field, is about as good as Hokies' fans could’ve hope for.

Sports

Updated Week 6 schedule for West Virginia high school football teams

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
There are multiple schedule changes for Week 6 of the West Virginia High School football season for teams within the WHSV coverage area.

Latest News

Sports

JMU baseball welcomes former big leaguer Omar Vizquel to practice

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The JMU baseball team welcomed former big leaguer Omar Vizquel to its practice Sunday afternoon.

Sports

East Rock continues to produce strong football program

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
East Rockingham High School is known for its terrific football program that competes for the region title almost every year.

Sports

Quin Houff secures a career-best finish Sunday at Talladega

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Weyers Cave native Quin Houff finished a career-best 13th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Sports

West Virginia takes down Baylor in overtime battle

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
In a back-and-forth battle that took two overtimes, West Virginia prevailed in a Big 12 test against Baylor.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

EndZone 2020: Week 5

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:27 AM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Coverage from Week 5 of WHSV EndZone 2020.