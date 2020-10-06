Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 6

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.

WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Oct. 6 (WHSV-area teams)

t7. Petersburg (3-1 Overall) - Next game: 10/9 at Hampshire - 7 p.m.

9. East Hardy (3-1 Overall) - Next game: 10/16 at Trinity Christian - 7 p.m.

16. Moorefield (2-1 Overall) - Next game: 10/9 at Ritchie County - 6 p.m.

19. Pendleton County (2-2 Overall) - Next game: 10/9 vs. Gilmer County - 7 p.m.

To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.

