VHSL School of the Week: Fort Defiance

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Fort Defiance High School, the goal is simple.

“As far as the sports programs in general, I want to be competitive across the board in everything,” said Fort Defiance activities director Richard Miller.

Miller, who previously worked at the school, has returned to Fort Defiance and is in his first year as activities director. He inherits an athletic program featuring multiple teams that have experienced success in recent years, including girls basketball, softball, and baseball.

“I’m really fortunate that I have a wonderful staff of coaches here already," said Miller. "They have been here awhile.”

One of Fort Defiance’s experienced coaches is Dan Rolfe, who leads the football program. The Indians have experienced a turnaround over the last few years. Fort Defiance football has posted back-to-back five-win seasons in 2018 and 2019 after winning just two games total from 2014 through 2017.

“I think it’s really important, not just for football, but for all sports to be competitive," said Miller. "Because that brings out interest when your community and your fans see you competing and working hard, they appreciate you being out there.”

Fort Defiance fans have been able to appreciate a strong girls volleyball program in recent years. The Indians have won at least 19 matches in each of the last three seasons, including posting a 23-4 overall record and earning a state tournament berth in 2019.

“Our volleyball program is one of the best in the area, if not the region, even farther," said Miller. "I have seen them compete for the last few years. They are tenacious, they get after it.”

For the volleyball team and the rest of the athletes and coaches at Fort Defiance, the hope is to be back competing soon with their first-year AD leading the way.

“It’s great to be back," said Miller. "That’s the one thing I knew when I came back, the community that was here.”

