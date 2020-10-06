Advertisement

Waynesboro first responders recognized by community as heroes

A sign at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew put up by people in the community
A sign at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew put up by people in the community(WVIR)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro first responders are being recognized as heroes.

Community members have put up a sign at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew on West Broad Street that says “Heroes work here” thanking them for what they do every day.

They did the same for firefighters across the street at the Waynesboro Fire Department.

But unlike the Fire Department, the First Aid Crew is a non-profit that relies on fundraising to serve the community. And right now, they’re trying to pay off a new ambulance.

“It’s a whole new design, a new color scheme, and we paid homage to the people that brought us to where we are today with our color scheme, in particular the green. Our very first ambulance here was called the Green Hornet, so this ambulance does have a lot more green on it,” Waynesboro First Aid Crew Executive Director Steven Ward said.

A state grant paid for half the cost of the ambulance, but Waynesboro First Aid Crew is fundraising for the other half. If you’d like to offer support, you can make a donation at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew website.

