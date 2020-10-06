Waynesboro YMCA to host 2020 Virginia Street Art Festival

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) — The Waynesboro YMCA is set to host the 2020 Virginia Street Art Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 11. Artists Nils Westergard and Julia Chon will be working on two different murals on the walls of the YMCA throughout the day to view.

The YMCA parking lots will be marked off for events, such as dance performances, children’s painting, chalk drawing, a comedy show, and a family drum circle. There will be food and ice cream trucks on site, as well.

Masks are required, and COVID-19 social-distancing measures will be in place.

“This event is a perfect opportunity for people to get out in a safe and fun environment with their families to celebrate Waynesboro, celebrate the arts and also celebrate the YMCA,” Waynesboro YMCA Executive Director Jeffery Fife said.

All events before 5 p.m. are free and open to the public. The Mighty Good Times is scheduled to provide live music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a fee for tables and space inside the beer garden.

Venue capacity will be 250 people throughout the day’s events

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.