Advertisement

White House nixes tougher FDA guidelines on vaccine approval

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their approval before the Nov. 3 election.

At issue was the FDA’s planned requirement that participants in the ongoing mass clinical trials for nearly a half-dozen vaccine candidates be followed for two months to ensure there are no side effects and that the vaccines provide lasting protection from the virus in order to receive emergency approval. A senior administration confirmed the move Monday evening, saying the White House believed there was “no clinical or medical reason” to add additional screening protocols.

The White House action was first reported by The New York Times.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has pledged that career scientists, not politicians, will decide whether any coronavirus vaccine meets clearly stated standards that it works and is safe. Vaccine development usually takes years, but scientists have been racing to shorten that time.

“Science will guide our decisions. FDA will not permit any pressure from anyone to change that,” Hahn said recently. “I will put the interest of the American people above anything else.”

The FDA has faced criticism for allowing emergency use of some COVID-19 treatments backed by little evidence, but Hahn has said if vaccine makers want that faster path to market, they would face additional standards. Vaccines, unlike therapies, are given to healthy people and thus usually require more proof.

But President Donald Trump made clear last month that he was skeptical of any regulatory changes that might delay a vaccine’s authorization, even if those changes are aimed at increasing public trust. Asked about the FDA considering stricter guidelines for emergency approval, Trump suggested the effort was politically motivated.

“I think that was a political move more than anything else,” he said then, arguing that that the companies testing the vaccines, such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, are capable of determining whether they work. “I have tremendous trust in these massive companies,” he said.

The senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the action, said the White House was intent on getting a safe vaccine to market and wanted to make sure “additional loopholes” weren’t added that would slow down the process.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New guidance from CDC and VDH in Harrisonburg Schools’ plans

Updated: moments ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
As local schools look ahead to the future, Harrisonburg City School leaders are focusing on new guidance from the CDC.

News

New guidance from CDC and VDH in Harrisonburg Schools’ plans

Updated: moments ago
Throughout the summer Harrisonburg City Schools were working without much guidance from the CDC. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, superintendent Dr. Michael Richards will introduce a new data-driven approach in an enhanced re-opening plan. The school system now has the data and big picture guidance from the CDC that came out mid-September. They also have access to a new Virginia Department of Health dashboard that will combine to give them a data-driven approach to the incremental re-opening of schools down the road. “If you look at where we are with our 10% of students on campuses, we’re exactly where we should be,” Dr. Richards said. “The school board, in July, voted to keep us in this pattern (this model) until the end of the semester it looks that’s what the data are indicating we should do.” Some of the data the school leaders will look at to decide the number of students on campus include the case rates in the population over two-week periods. Dr. Richards said it should help the school system in the future when they do have an opportunity to put more kids on campus.

News

JMU students transition back to in-class learning

Updated: moments ago
In early September, James Madison University moved classes online after a rise in COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the university began the hybrid model of in-person and online classes, again. Lily Joyce, a junior math and statistic major at JMU, said Monday was the first time she had been back on campus since the start of the semester. She chose to have all of her classes online. “I don’t feel like it’s the safest place, especially with all of the students around. So I figure if I can stay in my apartment, then I might as well," Joyce said. Some other students said they are nervous about being on campus. “I do feel a little apprehensive going back just because of the coronavirus and possibly being exposed," Giovanni Gibbs, a graduate student studying public history at JMU, said. "Then there’s also the fear of what if we have to transition back to online learning.” Other students said they are happy to be back on campus and the transition hasn’t been too bad. “I’m happy to be able to do my music things in person," Andrew Sheloski, a senior music education major at JMU, said. “It’s not super different for me, but I know other people in other areas of study, this is probably a big adjustment for them and I know some people are pretty worried about it too,” Leo Prothero, a junior music education major at JMU, said. The students agree: they hope everyone does their part to stay safe. “I feel safe to the best of my ability because I do take precautions to protect myself and protect everyone around me. I’m a firm believer in wearing the mask, but I’m fearful for other students who may not take the precautions as seriously who could put other students, such as myself, in danger,” Gibbs said. “I know I do the necessary precautions but I don’t think a whole bunch of other people do, per se, so it just has me a little weary,” Sheloski said. JMU spokesperson, Caitlyn Read, said about 3,000 students originally left the residence halls and the university is excited to welcome them back. She said they are also seeing drops in positive cases and are looking forward to a safe and productive rest of the semester.

News

National Night Out to happen in Harrisonburg Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The National Night Out will still be happening in Harrisonburg this year.

News

National Night Out to happen in Harrisonburg Tuesday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The National Night Out will still be happening in Harrisonburg this year. The Harrisonburg Police Department will continue the 20-year tradition Tuesday. It will different this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department will release a virtual video tour of some local neighborhoods which usually would hold events. First responders and elected officials will drive around Harrisonburg beginning at 6 p.m. “It’s good that we’re able to push forward with it,” Lt. Chris Monahan said. “I know across the nation there’s a lot of departments that have decided against doing it, but we made that decision. We still think it’s important to carry out the event so we just had to modify our plans to make something suitable for the current situation.” The department encourages people to stay in their front yards and wave as the vehicles drive by.

Latest News

News

Waynesboro first responders recognized by community as heroes

Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro first responders are being recognized as heroes. Community members have put up a sign at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew on West Broad Street that says “Heroes work here” thanking them for what they do every day. They did the same for firefighters across the street at the Waynesboro Fire Department. But unlike the Fire Department, the First Aid Crew is a non-profit that relies on fundraising to serve the community. And right now, they’re trying to pay off a new ambulance. “It’s a whole new design, a new color scheme, and we paid homage to the people that brought us to where we are today with our color scheme, in particular the green. Our very first ambulance here was called the Green Hornet, so this ambulance does have a lot more green on it,” Waynesboro First Aid Crew Executive Director Steven Ward said. A state grant paid for half the cost of the ambulance, but Waynesboro First Aid Crew is fundraising for the other half. If you’d like to offer support, you can make a donation at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew website.

National Politics

Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
COVID-19 infections shut down the Senate, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

National

Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

Coronavirus

Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

Local

Waynesboro first responders recognized by community as heroes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Waynesboro first responders are being recognized as heroes.