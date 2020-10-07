A local travel agent’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Barb’s Belize was having one of its best years in the travel industry.

“Belize is an unusual location, but it is finally on the radar of a lot of people so, business was very good,” said owner Barbara Kasak.

Kasak has been in the business for more than 35 years. She said business began to go south in the beginning of March.

“I actually had several people booked to go in April, May, well throughout this whole year. Word of the pandemic started hitting and people started contacting me about what is happening in Belize, ” Kasak explained.

Kasak then began to guide her clients through the rescheduling process, which cannot be completed because things have been so uncertain.

“No one knew it would last this long,” she said.

Now, Kasak is collecting unemployment and only dealing with repeat clients for the rest of 2020.

“People are uncertain about whether they can travel safely. People don’t want to be in airports. People don’t want to be in airplanes. I think the whole industry has had to rethink things,” Kasack explained.

Kasak advised now is the best time to use a travel agent because they can navigate these unusual travel scenarios, research destinations & requirements, keep abreast of changes and protocols, and assist with any exchanges or cancellations.

