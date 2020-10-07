Charges filed against principal for failing to report sexual assault

GRANT COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - In August, 28-year-old Jonathan Mcnemar was arrested on several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a former student in his 11th-grade social studies class in 2018.

As authorities have continued their investigation new charges have been filed against the principal of Petersburg High School for failing to report warning signs.

According to criminal complaints filed with the Magistrate Court of Grant County during the initial investigation of Mcnemar, Paula Weese, principal of the school, was interviewed by law enforcement.

Documents state law enforcement learned Weese became aware of the sexual assault while she was still vice principal of the school in 2018.

According to Weese, the record of the allegation, which was brought to her attention by a student, was destroyed as she moved offices and became the principal.

She told authorities she noticed red flags about the situation and at the time had spoken with both Mcnemar and the 11th-grade student, but failed to report it to authorities.

Due to the Statute of Limitation on this incident charges were not able to be filed.

According to law enforcement through further investigation, another student disclosed that during her senior year in 2019, she and Mcnemar had an argument. She told law enforcement Mcnemar said he would get her for slander if she mentioned what happened.

That student allegedly told Weese about Mcnemar’s sexual abuse with the 11th-grade student. Weese allegedly told the student to drop the allegation and that it was untrue.

The documents also show in August another 17-year-old student has come forward and claimed Mcnemar had sexually assaulted them in March of 2020. The student told law enforcement she told Weese about the recent incident, in which Weese told authorities the student never mentioned the incident.

WHSV tried to reach out to Weese and the school division for a statement but have yet to hear back.

Weese is charged with two counts of failure to report and was arraigned on Friday.

