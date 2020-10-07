Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival going virtual

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) -The fall Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival has been going strong for 40 years, but will be virtual this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10. Guests will be able to live-video chat with more than 90 local and regional artists, visit virtual booths, and browse through the artists and exhibitors creations. The interactive livestream will also feature live video interviews with artists and musical performances.

“It’s something a lot of people look forward to every year and it also supports Crozet Park. So, you know for all of those reasons we’re just trying our hardest to bring our community and our artists and our festival together,” Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival Director Ewa Harr said.

The event is free, though organizers ask you to consider making a donation as your virtual ticket fee. Proceeds go to the Claudius Crozet Park. If you’d like to pre-register or get more information you can visit their webpage crozetfestival.com

