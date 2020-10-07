Elkton locals unhappy after Halloween movie cancellation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Elkton Town Manager Greg Lunsford canceled the “Hocus Pocus” Halloween Movie Night, deeming it inappropriate after a discussion with the town council. Elkton residents like David Tippett say they aren’t happy about it.

“It’s something we were looking forward to doing you know. It’s not a whole lot to do right now with the children, so we were looking forward to having a nice family night out.”

According to Mayoral Candidate Wayne Printz, there were some words in the movie that were concerning, but he says there was no time during that meeting that any council member said to cancel the movie.

“I don’t think the town manager should’ve canceled it without discussing it with the council. I was at the meeting the other night, and there was a conversation about the movie, and even the mayor suggested we get another movie.”

One resident, Sarah Meadows, is taking matters into her own hands after she heard about the cancellation.

“I have an event on Facebook uh for a movie night. It’s planned for the 24th," she says. "We’re kind of figuring everything out on how to do it, we’ve got the projector, we’ve got the speakers, we’ve got the movie, we’re just looking for a location.”

There was also a petition from community members who were in favor of the movie night. Meadows says there were at least 48 out of 100 signatures.

Elkton Town Council will hold a special meeting Monday, October 12 at 5:30 p.m. to further discuss their Halloween plans.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.