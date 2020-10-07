Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy today, watching the tropics

Today's forecast.
Today's forecast.(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WHSV) - High pressure will be firmly in control today leading to a dry day with plenty of sunshine. Our attention will then turn to the tropics as tropical moisture may move in at some point over the weekend into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s quickly. Ahead of a front, temperatures will warm nicely or the day with plenty of sunshine. Breezy and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There may be a little bit of haze for the day with a little wildfire smoke from the fires out west.

Still mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. A beautiful night. The front looks to cross late evening. Expect it to be a bit windy as the front crosses, Winds could gust up to 30 mph as it crosses but high winds should be pretty brief. It will cross dry.

More mild overnight but still cool by early Thursday. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The sky may be a bit hazy this afternoon with smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Not expected to be thick though.
THURSDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Times of sun and clouds for the day. Not quite as warm as Wednesday but still a rather warm fall day with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations, Near 70 for the valley. A pleasantly warm day. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Increasing clouds later in the day and refreshing, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. High clouds continue to build in Friday night as the next tropical system gets closer. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: We will be closely watching hurricane Delta. The remnants of this system may track through our area at some point late Saturday into Sunday morning. Timing will depend on the track and the speed of the system, especially once it makes landfall. A more western track, landfall closer to Texas will slow down rain for the weekend. Landfall more east, closer to New Orleans will be a faster solution and bring rain in sooner Saturday.

At this point we are going to side with a more western track, and a slower solution. This means that most of Saturday will be a pleasant and nice day, although fairly cloudy and still warm. There still may be a few showers late Saturday but if this solution continues to look more likely, we may only end up with a few showers overnight Saturday night.

Expect scattered showers Sunday. This system does not look to bring us an enormous amount of rain, we may be looking at 0.25″-1″.

MONDAY: The forecast for Monday will be highly dependant on how slow this storm moves. If it slows down, showers linger for a good part of the day. Expect changes so we will continue to keep you updated.

