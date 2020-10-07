Harrisonburg City Schools advancing wifi access for students

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg school leaders are working to make sure students learning from home have WIFI internet access as they go to class virtually.

The school system has been working to have hot spots throughout the city as well as other options for their students to make sure they can complete their course load.

The schools have set up classrooms for students to complete online work.

Students have also used cell phone hot spots, powered by Kajeet, and other devices that the district has supplied all throughout the city, including in apartment complexes and various neighborhoods.

The schools have seen an uptick recently in students using these devices.

“From a data perspective we can see that they are definitely being used now,” Charles Getz, the community network specialist for Harrisonburg City Schools said. “I’m hearing information back from the childcare facilities that these are working better for them now, so that’s been nice.”

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said the online attendance rate has been much higher than anyone expected.

School officials are meeting with Harrisonburg officials Wednesday as the city is looking to help with online learning, as well.

Dr. Richards says he hopes it will be the start of something significant.

