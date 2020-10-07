Harrisonburg Rockingham Free Clinic to close at the end of 2020

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Rockingham Free Clinic, which provides care to low-income and uninsured adults, will close its doors at the end of the year.

The clinic’s board voted unanimously to close the clinic due to changes in its patient base, volunteer provider availability, funding and challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic is currently working to help patients make the transition to new medical providers, which the board says this transition is expected to be finished by Nov. 20. After that, the clinic staff will begin closing operations, with an anticipated completion day of Dec. 18.

“We are proud of the Clinic’s 30-year life cycle and the quality and quantity of care it provided to many of our community’s most vulnerable citizens,” Josh Hale, president of the Clinic’s board of directors, said in a press release. “It safeguarded the health of many who would have ‘slipped through the cracks’ of the system. We are a healthier community because of the Free Clinic. We are confident that the resources exist in our community today to successfully transition our patients and keep them on the road to good health.”

