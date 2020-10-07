HCPS to ask students, families for feedback on fall instruction

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools is looking to get some feedback about what is and is not working with their fall instructional plan.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said from the start, HCPS knew there would have to be adjustments because educating during the pandemic is new to schools across the country.

He said the division is putting together a series of open-ended surveys for HCPS students, families, and teachers to complete to help them see if changes need to be made, and where.

“They’ll be able to provide some very useful feedback as opposed to simple answer ‘Yes,’ ‘No’ stuff,” Richards said. "It’ll be more, ‘Tell us how things are going’ and ‘Explain any challenges you’re facing.’”

Richards said he hopes the survey will be ready for the public in the new few weeks.

