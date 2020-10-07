Herbert leads Hokies to 2-0 start

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Khalil Herbert has been the catalyst to Virginia Tech’s 2-0 start to the 2020 season.

Herbert, a graduate transfer running back from the University of Kansas, has racked up 311 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns through the first two weeks of Virginia Tech’s season. He has five kickoff returns for 195 yards, including an 83-yard return in Virginia Tech’s recent win at Duke.

“That’s kind of why I came here in the beginning," said Herbert, in a recent Zoom interview with reporters. "Right when I got here, I felt like it was a place for me to be and things (are) just panning out better than I ever could’ve imagined.”

Herbert has displayed big-play ability in his short time with the Hokies. He’s currently averaging 12.4 yards per carry.

“We thought it was pretty obvious, pretty quickly that he certainly was a guy from a talent perspective that could come in and help,” said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.

No. 19 Virginia Tech is back in action Saturday when the Hokies travel to play No. 8 North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on WHSV (ABC).

