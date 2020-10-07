Advertisement

Herbert leads Hokies to 2-0 start

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Khalil Herbert has been the catalyst to Virginia Tech’s 2-0 start to the 2020 season.

Herbert, a graduate transfer running back from the University of Kansas, has racked up 311 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns through the first two weeks of Virginia Tech’s season. He has five kickoff returns for 195 yards, including an 83-yard return in Virginia Tech’s recent win at Duke.

“That’s kind of why I came here in the beginning," said Herbert, in a recent Zoom interview with reporters. "Right when I got here, I felt like it was a place for me to be and things (are) just panning out better than I ever could’ve imagined.”

Herbert has displayed big-play ability in his short time with the Hokies. He’s currently averaging 12.4 yards per carry.

“We thought it was pretty obvious, pretty quickly that he certainly was a guy from a talent perspective that could come in and help,” said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.

No. 19 Virginia Tech is back in action Saturday when the Hokies travel to play No. 8 North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on WHSV (ABC).

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Moorefield golf team earns second-place finish at state championship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The Moorefield High School boys golf team earned a second-place finish at the Class A WVSSAC State Golf Championship Wednesday.

Sports

Washington makes change at starting QB position

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
There is a new starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

Sports

Fewer games expected for JMU sports teams in 2020-2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Expect to see sports teams at James Madison University taking the field less often during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Sports

Sources: JMU to host Robert Morris in spring of 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison football team has a non-conference opponent on the schedule for the 2021 spring season.

Latest News

News

VHSL School of the Week: Fort Defiance

Updated: 22 hours ago
VHSL School of the Week: Fort Defiance

Sports

VHSL School of the Week: Fort Defiance

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
At Fort Defiance High School, the goal is simple.

Sports

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 6

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.

Sports

Timeout with TJ: Episode 16 - Lexie Barrier

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
In Episode 16 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by former JMU women’s basketball player Lexie Barrier.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 16 - Lexie Barrier

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
Timeout with TJ: Episode 16 - Lexie Barrier

Sports

Hokies continue hot start, ‘Hoos look to rebound

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Virginia Tech’s start to the 2020 season, on the field, is about as good as Hokies' fans could’ve hope for.