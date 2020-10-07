Jess’ Lunch No. 2 closes after eviction notice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday, Jess' Lunch No. 2 in Harrisonburg closed its doors for good after the owner, Cynthia Floros, was evicted from the property for failure to pay rent.

The notice was posted on the front door of the restaurant Tuesday morning. It stated the premises had been delivered back into the possession of John W. Flora, trustee of the Gus Floros Trust.

According to court documents, the eviction notice comes after Floros had not paid rent since April of 2020, owing close to $25,000 in rent and more in court fees.

Floros is to appear in Harrisonburg General District Court on Oct. 15 for failing to report and pay meals tax in the city of Harrisonburg, and on Oct. 19 for embezzlement charges.

She also faces several other charges for failing to appear in court and operating a business without a license.

Earlier this year Jess' Lunch in downtown Harrisonburg, not operated by Floros, closed its doors for good.

According to a statement posted to social media by Jess' Downtown Restaurant, the owner, Angelici Floros, wanted to spend more time with her family, who had decided to go in a different direction with their property on South Main Street in Downtown Harrisonburg.

A few months later Gus Floros, known best in Harrisonburg as the long-time owner of Jess' Lunch on Main Street, died in his home, on March 27.

