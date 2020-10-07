Local experts react to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The president confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis less than a week ago and a number of things have taken place since then.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Dr. Patrick Jackson is an assistant professor at the University of Virginia. He says the treatment the president’s receiving causes concern.

“Someone who is in an older age category and required supplemental oxygen, who needed some of these more aggressive interventions, that’s someone you want to keep a very close eye on,” Dr. Jackson explained.

Of the list of treatments the president has received, the one sticks out the most for Dr. Jackson is the steroid, Dexamethasone.

“In thinking about steroids as the appropriate drug, not for the person who is doing great but for the patient who is looking a little concerning to me and may be trending in the wrong direction,” Dr. Jackson said.

Dr. Anthony Bruno with Sentara RMH said that for the most part the treatment the president has received is standard.

“Many of the therapies he reportedly received are very consistent with the therapies that are recognized in be useful and helpful for patients that are infected,” Dr. Bruno explained.

When asked about the president’s ride around Walter Reed, Dr. Jackson said it was really concerning.

“The idea that someone in that phase of illness would bring a bunch of secret service agents into a small vehicle and drive around for no apparent reason, is really concerning,” Dr. Jackson said.

“One would believe that certainly the individuals that were in that vehicle had N95 masks on even though they may not have been required to do so. If the president for example, wasn’t coughing without a mask on himself,” said Dr. Bruno.

Dr. Bruno also said the pandemic is still present and this is no time to stray from what we’ve been doing.

"Social distancing of six feet or more wherever possible, wearing a mask when you are in close contact with another individual for any length of time, washing hands frequently, all of those advisements are still in effect and it’s really important right now that we not let our guard down, " Dr. Bruno explained.

The president tweeted on Tuesday that he was, “FEELING GREAT!”

FEELING GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

