Local nonprofits receive $250,000 in CARES Act funding
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg has set aside $250,000 of CARES Act funding to support individuals in the community. These grants are going towards areas of food, childcare and utilities.
The following organizations will be given a portion of the funding:
- Boys & Girls Club of HR - $10,000
- CWS Refugee Resettlement Office - $15,000
- Emmanuel Episcopal Food Pantry - $1,500
- Hope Distributed - $2,500
- Horizons Learning Foundation - $102,700
- Our Community Place - $4,000
- People Helping People - $60,000
- Roberta Webb Childcare Center - $16,500
- Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps - $5,000
- Second Home Learning Center - $20,500
- The Arc - $12,300
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.