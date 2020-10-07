Advertisement

Local nonprofits receive $250,000 in CARES Act funding

Downtown Harrisonburg. (FILE)
Downtown Harrisonburg. (FILE)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg has set aside $250,000 of CARES Act funding to support individuals in the community. These grants are going towards areas of food, childcare and utilities.

The following organizations will be given a portion of the funding:

  • Boys & Girls Club of HR - $10,000
  • CWS Refugee Resettlement Office - $15,000
  • Emmanuel Episcopal Food Pantry - $1,500
  • Hope Distributed - $2,500
  • Horizons Learning Foundation - $102,700
  • Our Community Place - $4,000
  • People Helping People - $60,000
  • Roberta Webb Childcare Center - $16,500
  • Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps - $5,000
  • Second Home Learning Center - $20,500
  • The Arc - $12,300

