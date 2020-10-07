Local nonprofits receive $250,000 in CARES Act funding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg has set aside $250,000 of CARES Act funding to support individuals in the community. These grants are going towards areas of food, childcare and utilities.

The following organizations will be given a portion of the funding:

Boys & Girls Club of HR - $10,000

CWS Refugee Resettlement Office - $15,000

Emmanuel Episcopal Food Pantry - $1,500

Hope Distributed - $2,500

Horizons Learning Foundation - $102,700

Our Community Place - $4,000

People Helping People - $60,000

Roberta Webb Childcare Center - $16,500

Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps - $5,000

Second Home Learning Center - $20,500

The Arc - $12,300

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.