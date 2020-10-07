Moorefield golf team earns second-place finish at state championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Moorefield High School boys golf team earned a second-place finish at the Class A WVSSAC State Golf Championship Wednesday.

Moorefield shot +113 (539) during the two-day event at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, West Virginia. JJ Carr finished fourth overall in the individual competition with a score of +28. He shot an 80 on Wednesday after scoring 90 on Tuesday.

To see full results from the WVSSAC State Golf Championship, click here.

