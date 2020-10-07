National Night Out occurs in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a different looking National Night Out, people in Harrisonburg watched as first responders and elected leaders toured neighborhoods in the Friendly City.

The event is part of a community-building campaign to promote police and community partnerships.

The “Community Convoy” drove throughout numerous neighborhoods in Harrisonburg.

A group of children watched and waved, saying “I loved everything, the ambulances, the police. We said hi!”

The drive-by also gave some local youth an experience that inspires them for their own futures.

“I was grateful. It was a nice experience. I really want to be a firefighter when I grow up," Samuel, a Harrisonburg resident said.

The Harrisonburg Police Department also posted a video on their website and Facebook page about what the night means to them and the community.

