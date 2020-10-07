Advertisement

Northam announces $12 million in additional CARES Act funding for rent and mortgage relief

Money
Money(AP Images)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) —Governor Northam announced on Wednesday that he is directing $12 million in additional funding from the CARES Act to Virginia’s Rent and Mortgage Relief Program due to high demand for financial assistance.

The funding will allow the Department of Housing and Community Development to continue the program until it is able to transition to the Community Development Block Grant funding stream.

“We created this program because people need help to stay in their homes, especially when they are dealing with job and income losses because of this public health crisis and through no fault of their own,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “We have seen high demand for the financial assistance provided through this program, which proves how much it needs to continue.”

According to a press release from the governor’s office, current state and federal eviction protections through the courts do not prevent rent and mortgage payments from accumulating.

To submit a landlord-initiated application, visit virginiahousing.com/RMRP. Tenants should visit dhcd.virginia.gov/eligibility to conduct a self-assessment for eligibility if they are interested in applying.

