Northam announces $30 million in CARES Act funding to improve broadband access

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in June that Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in June that Virginia has rolled out a smartphone app to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that $30 million in funding from the CARES Act would be used to improve broadband access in underserved localities.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia estimates that 200,000 K-12 students and 60,000 college students in the commonwealth lack access to broadband at home.

“Broadband is to today’s economy like electricity was generations ago — when you have it, you can get ahead,” said Governor Northam in the press release. “High-speed internet is essential for students to connect to education, business to connect to the wider world, and citizens to connect to work. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this even more clear, as so much of our lives have moved to virtual platforms.”

The funding will launch on Friday, Oct. 9, and localities must apply for the funding. You can find out more details and application information at commonwealthconnect.virginia.gov.

