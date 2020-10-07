Pediatric Associates says children are showing positive signs while wearing masks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many were concerned how young children would adapt to wearing face masks.

However, pediatrician Dr. Paige Perriello at Pediatric Associates in Charlottesville says kids in day cares and preschools have really been showing positive signs as they adapt to wearing face coverings.

Perriello’s recommendation to parents is that they should make sure their child’s face mask is well-fitted so it is less distracting while they’re wearing it.

“You can see over the last month that kids are very comfortable in the masks. They’re not really grabbing at them for the most part, they’re not really trying to take them off. Older kids at this point seem to be really used to it,” the doctor said.

Dr. Perriello says the Mayo Clinic recently approved a mask with plastic over the mouth. She says this type of face covering will help kids who may have hearing loss and need to read lips in preschools and daycare settings.

